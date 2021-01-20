Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The CSU Vikings are on National TV Friday Babaaaaaaay!

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM

The scorching hot Cleveland State University men's basketball team will receive a rare honor Friday evening: getting televised nationally. The Vikes will tip off against their Horizon League opponent, the University of Milwaukee, at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Vikings are playing more competitive basketball than they have in a decade. On Saturday, they fell to Wright State for their first Horizon League loss of the season. Prior to that defeat, the Vikes had rattled off nine straight wins, its best start to intraleague competition in the program's history.



With a total record of 9-4, CSU sits atop the Horizon League standings. And the team's success is getting them noticed. Their Friday and Saturday games against Wright State were broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN3, respectively. It was the first time the team had appeared on ESPN channels since the 2014-2015 season. And now, ESPN2. If they keep this up, they might be playing on CBS in late March. 

The team is led by Head Coach Dennis Gates and is paced in scoring by Senior guard Torrey Patton, with the occasional electric shooting streak from Junior Guard D'Moi Hodge, who won Horizon League player of the week honors after one such streak last month. 

Milwaukee is currently fourth in the Horizon League standings and faces CSU after two consecutive losses to Purdue Fort Wayne.

CSU announced that at the Jan. 22 game, which will be played at the Wolstein Center, coaches will wear green ties, wristbands and lapel pins to promote childhood reading and raise funds for local literacy efforts.

