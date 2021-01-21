Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Beachwood Extends City-Run, Free Restaurant Delivery Service Through End of February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM

BOMBA TACOS
  • BOMBA Tacos

In a novel experiment to put more money into the hands of local restaurants instead of third-party companies during tumultuous Covid times, the city of Beachwood in December launched a pilot program that offered free delivery to residents from a select batch of Beachwood restaurants, ferried by city-paid drivers.

“Rather than relying on legislation to cap delivery fees, our city has removed the middleman by becoming the middleman,” Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said at the time.



While not meant to replace Uber Eats and Doordash entirely — the city estimated last month the service would make up 25% of participating restaurants' delivery business — the Beachwood Delivers program was simply meant to inject cash where it could where third-party companies had previously taken 30% commissions on all orders, fees that can eat up entire profit margins.

A month later, the pilot program has been such a success that Beachwood announced it's being extended.

“As of January 10, our restaurants saved $5,879 with our fee-free service, compared against the 30-percent charged by third-party delivery apps,” Mayor Horwitz said in a press release. “And our customers saved an estimated $9,000 in menu upcharges, increased taxes, and service and delivery fees. With numbers like that, extending Beachwood Delivers through February was an easy decision.”

The service is offered to Beachwood residents ordering from the below locations seven days a week before 7:30 p.m.

Blu, the Restaurant - (216) 831-5599
BOMBA Taco + Bar - (216) 755-5907
Cedar Creek Grille - (216) 342-5177
Giovanni’s Ristorante - (216) 831-8625
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse - (216) 464-0688
Lindey’s Lake House - (216) 342-5030
MarMar’s Pizza – (216) 316-3355
Tres Potrillos - (216) 591-1202
Winking Lizard - (216) 454-0380
Yours Truly - (216) 464-4848 

