Thursday, January 21, 2021

Scene & Heard

No Members of Cleveland Public Safety Forces Have Yet Been Identified as Participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
Responding to questions from local media outlets and concerned letters of inquiry from residents, the City of Cleveland clarified in its daily Covid press release Wednesday night that no members of its public safety forces have yet been identified as having participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

"In the event that a member is identified as a participant, an internal investigation will be conducted and any wrongdoing will be swiftly dealt with," the city said in its statement.



The update comes days after two members of an Ohio militia group were arrested for participating in the mayhem in Washington. Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both of Champaign County, were charged with entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; and obstruction of an official proceeding.

NBC News reported last week that a number of police departments nationwide, including those in New York City, Seattle and Philadelphia, were investigating whether their officers participated in the riot, which was driven by the delusion that the 2020 election had been wrongfully stolen from Donald Trump. News Channel 5 reported that "thousands" traveled in buses from Northeast Ohio to participate.

At least 13 off-duty officers across the county have already been suspended for their involvement in activities that day. 

***
Tags:

