Friday, January 22, 2021

C-Notes

Local Rapper Gets Physical for New Single and Music Video

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-01-22_at_12.09.59_pm.png
Local motivator and musician Tobyraps, a guy who comes across like a modern-day Richard Simmons, just released a music video for his newest single “Exercise” from his upcoming album Make Yourself Happy.

“In order to remain happy, it is up to us to put in the daily maintenance to ensure that our bodies and minds continue to glow with self-confidence,” says Tobyraps in a press release about the song.



Tobyraps created the song as motivation towards finding happiness because he believes “one of the simplest ways to gain mental and physical confidence is by engaging in daily exercise.”

He wrote the track during quarantine when he realized how much physical workouts helped lift his spirits.

“I felt more optimistic, more energetic and overall just proud of myself,” he says.

After graduating from Cleveland State in 2015, Tobyraps spent the next three years as a working street musician, making up personalized songs on the spot.

Three years ago, he released his first studio album, Make People Smile. After moving to SoCal in 2019, he released his sophomore album, Make More Friends, and a two-week tour landed him back in Cleveland at the beginning of the pandemic.

Quarantined in Cleveland, he wrote Make Yourself Happy. He currently works as a Cleveland Ambassador.

