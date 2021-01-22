Penny Barend Tagliarina Joins Terrestrial Brewing as Director of Culinary to Head Up Expanding Food Program

click to enlarge
After seven years as one of the Lady Butchers of Saucisson, Penny Barend Tagliarina has parted ways with Melissa Khoury to join Terrestrial Brewing Co
. (7524 Father Frascati Dr., 216-465-9999), where she was brought on as Director of Culinary Operations to oversee an expanding food program.
“I love what we did [at Saucisson] and I’m super-proud of everything she and I accomplished,” says Tagliarina. “And I’m very supportive of what she will continue to do, but I just really f-ing missed cooking.”
After the installation of a small catering kitchen at the brewery, Tagliarina rolled out a new weekend brunch. A recent menu featured a roster of breakfast sandwiches and West Coast-style burritos. One was stuffed with jalapeno and poblano braised pork shoulder with scrambled eggs, black beans, cumin rice, cheese, crema and salsa. Another starred chile and orange braised beef with all the trimmings. To drink, there's beer, of course, but also mimosas, bloody Marys and fresh juices from Daily Press.
Dessert items have included stout-infused cinnamon rolls with sweet cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar-dusted bread pudding sticks served with dark chocolate and orange ganache dipping sauce. New menus are rolled out each week to keep things fresh.
“These are foods that are rooted in my California history, but I want to make sure it's approachable,” says the chef.
Diners who aren’t comfortable eating on-site can order ahead for take-out, hopefully grabbing some fresh beer to go at the same time.
Tagliarina’s talents won’t be limited to weekend brunch for long, she promises. The brewery currently is building out an upper level space that will feature a full kitchen, bar and two-tiered balcony. Down the road, the space will be used for dining, private events and live music.
Until then, Tagliarina will gradually step up service. She hopes to add weeknight snacks and weeknight dinners, as well as expanding weekend brunch to all-day affairs.
“It’s fun to be cooking again,” she says. “It’s fun to get an immediate response on whether or not people are into what I’m doing. And it’s exciting to see that many people coming on weekends."
Weekend brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.