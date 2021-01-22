Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 22, 2021

Bites

Penny Barend Tagliarina Joins Terrestrial Brewing as Director of Culinary to Head Up Expanding Food Program

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge PENNY BAREND TAGLIARINA
  • Penny Barend Tagliarina
After seven years as one of the Lady Butchers of Saucisson, Penny Barend Tagliarina has parted ways with Melissa Khoury to join Terrestrial Brewing Co. (7524 Father Frascati Dr., 216-465-9999), where she was brought on as Director of Culinary Operations to oversee an expanding food program.

“I love what we did [at Saucisson] and I’m super-proud of everything she and I accomplished,” says Tagliarina. “And I’m very supportive of what she will continue to do, but I just really f-ing missed cooking.”



After the installation of a small catering kitchen at the brewery, Tagliarina rolled out a new weekend brunch. A recent menu featured a roster of breakfast sandwiches and West Coast-style burritos. One was stuffed with jalapeno and poblano braised pork shoulder with scrambled eggs, black beans, cumin rice, cheese, crema and salsa. Another starred chile and orange braised beef with all the trimmings. To drink, there's beer, of course, but also mimosas, bloody Marys and fresh juices from Daily Press.

Dessert items have included stout-infused cinnamon rolls with sweet cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar-dusted bread pudding sticks served with dark chocolate and orange ganache dipping sauce. New menus are rolled out each week to keep things fresh.

“These are foods that are rooted in my California history, but I want to make sure it's approachable,” says the chef.

Diners who aren’t comfortable eating on-site can order ahead for take-out, hopefully grabbing some fresh beer to go at the same time.

Tagliarina’s talents won’t be limited to weekend brunch for long, she promises. The brewery currently is building out an upper level space that will feature a full kitchen, bar and two-tiered balcony. Down the road, the space will be used for dining, private events and live music.

Until then, Tagliarina will gradually step up service. She hopes to add weeknight snacks and weeknight dinners, as well as expanding weekend brunch to all-day affairs.

“It’s fun to be cooking again,” she says. “It’s fun to get an immediate response on whether or not people are into what I’m doing. And it’s exciting to see that many people coming on weekends."

Weekend brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Can You Answer the Cleveland Questions From Last Night's Jeopardy? (Yes, Probably) Read More

  2. Mar Mar’s Pizza Kitchen Joins the Pizza Pop-Up Fun from its Beachwood-Based Ghost Kitchen Read More

  3. Scene Sues City of Cleveland Over Police Use of Force Records Read More

  4. No Members of Cleveland Public Safety Forces Have Yet Been Identified as Participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Read More

  5. Frank Q. Jackson, Grandson of Mayor, Charged in Domestic Violence Incident Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation