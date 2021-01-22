Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, January 22, 2021

Rock Hall Announces Plans for Events and Programming in 2021

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM

COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
Earlier today, the Rock Hall held a virtual press conference via YouTube to recap 2020 and announce its plans for 2021.

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris spoke for nearly an hour from the Garage at the Rock Hall.



“Today, we have local media and regional media and national media [attending the press conference],” said Harris before giving a recap of last year by rolling a video that hit “the high points of the year,” as he put it.

He began the press conference by talking about the featured exhibit It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment, which tells the story of how “rock ’n’ roll has been the voice of change.”

Despite the pandemic, the Rock Hall still reportedly attracted more than 100,000 visitors and reached more than 700,000 students. It also managed to pull off an induction ceremony, albeit as a virtual event without any performances.

“It wasn’t just a year to hibernate and wait it out,” said Harris, who also spoke at length about the Rock Hall's plans for a 50,000 square foot-expansion (groundbreaking is slated for 2022). “We found areas of opportunity where we could reach more people remotely. It was a year like no other.”

The Rock Hall closed temporarily last year as a precaution but just this week reopened with protocols in place to ensure the space is safe.

Harris said new exhibits for 2021 include a Legends of Rock exhibit that opens next month and a Super Bowl halftime show exhibit that opens in April.

“It’s incredible and not to be missed,” Harris said of the Legends of Rock exhibit.

A 2021 Inductees exhibit will open in July, and this year’s Inductions, which are scheduled to happen in Cleveland in the fall, are still slated to take place here. The ballot of potential inductees will be released next week, and Inductees will be announced in May.

The Rock Hall will offer virtual programming for Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March. Live performances will take place both indoors and outdoors during the summer, and the Rock Hall will host Induction Week festivities in the fall and holiday celebrations in the winter.

The Rock Hall has also recently accepted new artifacts from the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Harry Styles.

“Stuff keeps coming in,” said Harris, who introduced a Staples Singers tune at the press conference's conclusion. “We are not in pause mode. It's a very bright future. This year will be better than 2020.”

