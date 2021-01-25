Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

Do U.S. Trademark Office Rulings Give Early Insight Into Possible New Names for Cleveland Indians?

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge CLEVELAND SPIDERS CONCEPT BY BEN PETERS SUBMITTED TO SCENE'S REDESIGN THE TRIBE CONTEST
  • Cleveland Spiders concept by Ben Peters submitted to Scene's Redesign the Tribe contest


Recent rulings by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office might, upon first glance, provide hints of names possibly under consideration by the Cleveland Major League Baseball franchise to replace the Indians moniker, but experts say don't read too much into the early action.



When Cleveland announced last year that it was seriously evaluating the organization's problematic name, it raised the green flag on a string of land-grab trademark applications made by hopeful speculators on everything from the Cleveland Spiders to the Cleveland Tribe and in between. Essentially, $225 long-shot lottery tickets bought in the hopes that the Trademark Office would approve the application and the Dolans, settled upon that specific choice, would come calling with a lucrative offer to acquire the rights.

Here it's worth recapping that long-shot process.

It includes first a review by the USPTO, which takes on average three to four months. Should it grant initial approval, next comes a 30-day period of public opposition where folks (for example, an MLB franchise) can advance competing claims. Before, during and after, the USPTO is looking for the applicant to use the name or phrase for an actual purpose — merchandise, for example — to show you're not simply squatting on an idea.

Which brings us to this week's news, or "news."

The USPTO granted the Indians an extension to file objections to applications made for Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Warriors, Cleveland Natives and Cleveland Foresters.

Does that mean they're interested in using one of those four options?

Maybe, but maybe not.

"If I'm speculating, I'd guess that the baseball team opposed this on the basis that the filers don't have a bona fide intent to use the mark in the stream of commerce — trademark protection is a creature of the Lanham Act, which is essentially a customer protection statute, so you can't protect a mark unless it's associated with commerce," Andrew Geronimo, the Director of the First Amendment Clinic at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law, told Scene. "If the team thinks that people registered these marks improperly — that is, with the intent to profit off of selling the marks, rather than associating them with goods in the stream of commerce — then it's likely those people wouldn't be up for a potentially lengthy and expensive trademark opposition fight, which would allow them to clear the decks of any potential new names."

More likely than having the Guardians or Warriors under serious consideration, the team could simply be objecting to any and all applications for a baseball team in Cleveland as it makes its way through the complex process of rebranding a franchise.

"The team's request for an extension of time in which to oppose these marks is a fairly routine matter at the USPTO, which might simply mean that the team is considering its options regarding these potential names. The team may be trying to negotiate with these applicants, or otherwise convince them to abandon their filings," Geronimo said. "If you're reading the tea leaves for what the new team name might be, this is a clue, but it's not a very good one — a better clue would be the basis of the opposition if the team ever files one."

Meanwhile, in separate but related news, the office officially rejected an application on Cleveland Spiders made by Arlen Love, a west coast Indians fan who was among the first to submit paperwork last year and who told Scene, "I saw that it was available, and I thought it'd be cool to go back to the original team, a shoutout to the past, and I thought I'm going to do this and will it into existence. And if they do or don't [go with Spiders], I can always make merchandise later."

He can make merchandise, he just can't have an official trademark to do so, the USTPO said in a preliminary ruling, stating that the Spiders moniker is most familiarly understood to reference the defunct Cleveland baseball team from the late 1800s and that Love's application failed to argue he had a unique claim to the name that, at this point, is "informational."

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Can You Answer the Cleveland Questions From Last Night's Jeopardy? (Yes, Probably) Read More

  2. Penny Barend Tagliarina Joins Terrestrial Brewing as Director of Culinary to Head Up Expanding Food Program Read More

  3. Mar Mar’s Pizza Kitchen Joins the Pizza Pop-Up Fun from its Beachwood-Based Ghost Kitchen Read More

  4. Kahlil Seren Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Cleveland Heights Read More

  5. No Members of Cleveland Public Safety Forces Have Yet Been Identified as Participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation