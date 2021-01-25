Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, January 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

Frank Q. Jackson Transferred to Cuyahoga County Jail After Parma Traffic Stop and Police Chase This Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 3:09 PM

Frank Q. Jackson, Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson.
  Frank Q. Jackson, Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson.

The travails of Frank Q. Jackson continued this weekend, when the 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was stopped late Saturday night in Parma because of his tinted windows.

Jackson was charged in a domestic violence incident last week in which he is alleged to have struck his girlfriend and mother of his child in the head and face when a verbal altercation escalated. And he is still serving probation stemming from a violent assault in June, 2019, in which he punched and choked a woman and struck her with a metal truck hitch. 



According to Parma Police, Jackson consented to a vehicle search when he was stopped shortly after midnight. Two officers were attempting to remove Jackson from the vehicle when he stepped on the gas. (It was initially reported that a Parma police officer was "dragged" by Jackson's car, but the police later said the statement was inaccurate. The officer held on to Jackson and ran alongside the car briefly, but then let go and was not hurt.)

Jackson led the police on a chase that reportedly eclipsed speeds of 100 miles per hour. He lost his pursuers on Cleveland's west side and turned himself into Parma Police after 3 a.m. Per the Parma Jail, Jackson was in custody in Parma  until today, when he was transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail. 

***
