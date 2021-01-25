Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

Kahlil Seren Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Cleveland Heights

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY KAHLIL SEREN
  • Courtesy Kahlil Seren
In 2019, voters in Cleveland Heights passed a controversial charter amendment that transformed the government from a City Council-City Manager system to a Mayor-Council system. That means that in 2021, the Cleveland Heights mayor will be elected for the first time since the inner ring suburb of 45,000 people was incorporated a century ago.

Kahlil Seren, who currently serves as Vice President of Cleveland Heights City Council, today formally announced his candidacy for the position.



“As we celebrate our centennial this year, Cleveland Heights needs and deserves a mayor that can deliver what the people asked for when they created this elected position – a transparent and responsive city government that challenges the status quo," Seren said in a prepared statement. "I believe I am the best candidate to lead an administration that reflects our community’s values and offers bold, creative approaches to issues we face, while efficiently performing the core functions we expect from a municipal government."

In introductory campaign materials, Seren touted his experience as both a legislative representative in Cleveland Heights and as a policy advisor for Cuyahoga County council, his day job. 

Like other candidates seeking office in 2021, Seren said that his campaign will be a mix of virtual and traditional activities. Those may include "Zoom Meet & Greets" and campaign updates via text message.

"This will be a very grassroots, community-driven campaign," Seren said, "and I intend to continue that approach once I am elected Mayor of Cleveland Heights."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Can You Answer the Cleveland Questions From Last Night's Jeopardy? (Yes, Probably) Read More

  2. Penny Barend Tagliarina Joins Terrestrial Brewing as Director of Culinary to Head Up Expanding Food Program Read More

  3. Mar Mar’s Pizza Kitchen Joins the Pizza Pop-Up Fun from its Beachwood-Based Ghost Kitchen Read More

  4. No Members of Cleveland Public Safety Forces Have Yet Been Identified as Participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Read More

  5. Marty Sweeney Weasels His Way Back Into Office, Aided and Abetted by Cuyahoga County Dems Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation