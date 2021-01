Kahlil Seren Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Cleveland Heights

click to enlarge Courtesy Kahlil Seren

In 2019, voters in Cleveland Heights passed a controversial charter amendment that transformed the government from a City Council-City Manager system to a Mayor-Council system. That means that in 2021, the Cleveland Heights mayor will be elected for the first time since the inner ring suburb of 45,000 people was incorporated a century ago.Kahlil Seren, who currently serves as Vice President of Cleveland Heights City Council, today formally announced his candidacy for the position.“As we celebrate our centennial this year, Cleveland Heights needs and deserves a mayor that can deliver what the people asked for when they created this elected position – a transparent and responsive city government that challenges the status quo," Seren said in a prepared statement. "I believe I am the best candidate to lead an administration that reflects our community’s values and offers bold, creative approaches to issues we face, while efficiently performing the core functions we expect from a municipal government."In introductory campaign materials, Seren touted his experience as both a legislative representative in Cleveland Heights and as a policy advisor for Cuyahoga County council, his day job.Like other candidates seeking office in 2021, Seren said that his campaign will be a mix of virtual and traditional activities. Those may include "Zoom Meet & Greets" and campaign updates via text message."This will be a very grassroots, community-driven campaign," Seren said, "and I intend to continue that approach once I am elected Mayor of Cleveland Heights."***