Hell's Fried Chicken to Expand with New Parma Location to Open in Summer

Prior to the opening of Hell's Fried Chicken in University Circle, owner Sheng Long Yu told Scene that he was already searching for additional spots for his new fast-casual restaurant concept. Apparently, he found one. Slated to open summer 2021, the second location will be in Parma, specifically 7402 Broadview Road, in a former Qdoba Mexican Eats space.Yu is the owner behind numerous Asian concepts in the region and beyond. He operates Shinto restaurants in Strongsville and Westlake, Kenko Sushi in University Circle and Kent, Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown and Pittsburgh, and Ipoke near the Cleveland Clinic. Hell's Fried Chicken (11324 Euclid Ave., 216-331-1005), his newest venture, features crispy fried chicken with numerous sauces, sides, seasoned curly fries and garlic bread. The fast-casual eatery opened this fall near the campus of Case Western Reserve University.You can read Scene's recent review of the restaurant here