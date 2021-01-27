Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Film

Capitol Theatre in Detroit Shoreway Unveils Seating Upgrades

Posted By on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM


Cleveland Cinemas' west side outpost, the Capitol Theatre, released photos Wednesday of new, enhanced reclining seating in its two upstairs theaters.

When the Capitol reopens to the public, the two intimate rooms will be able to accommodate 34 patrons each. The seats offer expanded leg room and the plush cushioning most audiences now prefer.



The Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, which owns the property and paid for the upgrades with grant dollars from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, said that the quality of the seating had long been a frequent complaint by Capitol customers.

In a letter to residents and supporters of the theatre, DSCDO soothed traditionalists with news that first floor's historic main auditorium has retained all 420 of its standard-issue seats. This preserves a high-attendance venue for blockbusters on opening weekends and special screenings.

"The new seats upstairs are also plush without being too large — you won't sink in so far that you lose the communal experience," DSCDO said, in a note that resonated with us. "In our kick-back-and-relax test, they felt like the best of both worlds."

The Capitol has been closed to the public for the majority of the pandemic. But it had battled persistent low attendance even before the virus forced its hand. Once it's safe to go back to the movies, the new seating options are likely to attract new, and reward returning, patrons to the neighborhood anchor and gem. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. La Fiesta, One of Cleveland's Oldest Mexican Restaurants, to Reopen in New Home in February Read More

  2. Downtown Resident Suing Cleveland After Being Arrested Picking Up Groceries During Protest Curfew in Spring Read More

  3. Do U.S. Trademark Office Rulings Give Early Insight Into Possible New Names for Cleveland Indians? Read More

  4. Badgered by Trump Supporters, Stark Commissioners Now Concerned About County's Impending Purchase of Dominion Voting Machines Read More

  5. Hell's Fried Chicken to Expand with New Parma Location to Open in Summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation