Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Immigrant Groups Voice Cautious Optimism About Biden Reforms

Posted By on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Immigrants in Ohio are celebrating proposed reforms to the nation's immigration system, but some are calling it cautious optimism.

President Joe Biden signed executive orders last week ending the travel ban for Muslims, preserving the DACA program and creating an eight-year pathway to citizenship for undocumented people.



And this week, the "New Way Forward Act" was reintroduced in the U.S. House, to reverse immigration laws related to mandatory detention.

Suzy Scullin, co-organizer of the group Indivisible CLE, said organizers in the immigrant community have been working on these issues for decades.

"A big fear is that, now that Biden is in office and that Democrats are in the majority, folks are going to start to pay a little bit less attention," Scullin cautioned. "And it is so important that we don't become complacent, and that we continue on that work moving forward."

The act would also ban for-profit immigration detention centers, give immigration judges more discretion in deportation proceedings, and end criminal prosecutions of people who cross borders seeking freedom, safety or to reunite with their families.

Scullin noted with an executive order on his first day in office, President Biden showed a commitment to reversing Trump-era policies her group believes unjustly targeted immigrants and refugees, but she thinks it's the start of a long process.

"It's important that we look at it as the floor and not the ceiling," Scullin stressed. "This is not law. It will likely change and morph into something drastically different over the next few months and years, as Congress works on it."

Scullin added Ohio has been a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees seeking a new life.

"These are folks who are so essential to our communities, not just in terms of the work that they do but just like anyone, the humanity that they bring," Scullin explained. "They're valuable members; they're active in their churches, they're active in their school systems."

According to the American Immigration Council, 5% of Ohio residents are immigrants, and their top countries of origin are India, the Philippines, Mexico, China and Somalia.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. La Fiesta, One of Cleveland's Oldest Mexican Restaurants, to Reopen in New Home in February Read More

  2. Downtown Resident Suing Cleveland After Being Arrested Picking Up Groceries During Protest Curfew in Spring Read More

  3. Do U.S. Trademark Office Rulings Give Early Insight Into Possible New Names for Cleveland Indians? Read More

  4. New Legislative Bid for $15 Minimum Wage in Ohio Read More

  5. Can You Answer the Cleveland Questions From Last Night's Jeopardy? (Yes, Probably) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation