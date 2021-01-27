Savage Love: The Boyfriend Experience

Joe Newton

You're not responsible for the hurt feelings your ex-boyfriend — please make that break permanent — more than earned. You gave him three years and God alone knows how many blowjobs, and he either didn't love you enough to work on himself or he's so damaged he's incapable of doing the work. Either way, FUCKING, your ex-boyfriend is not in good working order, sexually or emotionally, and that's not gonna change. He won't talk to a shrink about his own shit, he won't see a couples counselor about your shared shit, he won't touch your pussy, and he doesn't want anyone else to touch your pussy — oh, and if you make even the slightest sound during sex, if a moan or, God forbid, a request should escape your lips, he recoils. Charitable reading: Your ex-boyfriend is a closeted necrophiliac and any sign of life from you turns him off. Slightly less charitable read: Your ex-boyfriend was raised to believe that sex is something a woman endures, not something a woman enjoys, and any sign that you might actually enjoy sex turns him off.I don't know what his issues are, FUCKING, and neither do you. All we know for sure is that he has issues and, whatever else they might be, they are disqualifying. You asked for the only accommodation that might make it possible for you to stay in this relationship and stay sane — opening it up so you could seek sexual satisfaction elsewhere — and he couldn't handle it.It's entirely possible your girlfriend was black-out drunk that whole weekend and incapable of offering meaningful consent and the person she was with knew she was too fucked up to consent to sex — and wasn't too fucked up to consent to sex himself — and she was raped. It's also possible your girlfriend was drunk but not so drunk she couldn't consent, JSG, and is overstating how drunk she was because she doesn't want to share the details with you — details you aren't entitled to. It's also possible she was raped and is reluctant to go to the police because she knows telling her story — which could be entirely true — won't result in an arrest, much less a prosecution, and so going to the police wouldn't get this rapist — if the guy is a rapist — off the streets and could cause her further trauma.Zooming out for a second ... you assume a man forced your girlfriend to do something she didn't want to do (fuck him all weekend) and your response is to force your girlfriend to do something she doesn't want to do (file a police report). You need to stop that. If you think she's showing signs of trauma, you should urge her to seek help from a rape counselor or trauma specialist, i.e., someone in a better position to assess the situation than you are, JSG — someone who doesn't have cause to feel conflicted or resentful or angry about what did or did not happen that weekend.And if you want to end the relationship, you should, JSG. You can break up with someone without being an asshole or abandoning them. Offer her your support — offer your emotional support, withdraw your financial support — and give her the names of some local rape crisis centers in your area.This couple sees orgasm as a sign of sexual satisfaction, COME, and it's usually a pretty good sign. And while it's always better to err on the side of satisfying a sex partner — you don't wanna be like FUCKING's ex-boyfriend — there are people who can't come during partnered sex or at all. We should do whatever it takes within reason to get our partners off, but if a partner tells us they don't need to come or can't come but still enjoy sex? We need to take their word for it. So, COME, explain to your boyfriends that you love sex and you love getting them off but you rarely come during sex yourself and feeling pressured to come makes those rare events rarer still. Promise them that you'll say something when you feel like coming and be clear about what they can do for you when that time comes.