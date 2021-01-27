Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Visible Voice Offering Brunch & Browse Windows With Private Bookstore Experience, Leavened Pastries, Coffee and Mimosas

Posted By on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 1:56 PM

screen_shot_2021-01-27_at_2.08.00_pm.png


If you miss browsing bookstores as much as we do around here and are tired of giving your business to Jeff Bezos, Visible Voice has you covered.



In addition to its create-your-own private bookstore night offerings, featuring Crust Pizza and wine, the Tremont shop has added Brunch & Browse windows.

For $40 (for two people), you'll get 100 minutes in the bookstore with no other customers, a pastry platter from Leavened bakery down the street, Duck Rabbit coffee, tea and two mimosas.

It's, quite frankly, the best brunch option in town right now.

Search available dates and make your reservation here.

