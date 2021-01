Fatboy Sammies, a Nostalgic Sandwich-Themed Pop-Up, Headed for Mahall's in Lakewood

click to enlarge

Since last March, chefs Ryan Boone and Vinnie Cimino have kept themselves busy with their non-profit CLE Family Meal , which provides relief in the form of food to out-of-work service industry professionals and creatives. While that meaningful work endures, the pair continues to look for ways to spread their culinary wings.In that spirit, they recently announced an upcoming series of sandwich-themed pop-ups called Fatboy Sammie, the first of which will take place on February 17 at Mahall’s (13200 Madison Ave.) in Lakewood.“We’re trying to fill our time with things that we’re interested in and that we feel can get other people interested in and have fun at the same time,” says Cimino. “We’re just looking to do something that is enjoyable during these unenjoyable times.”Available both for take-out and socially-distanced dine-in service, the roster of sandwiches and sides promises to be eclectic, creative and delicious. There will be four sandwiches – two prepared by each chef – along with vegan and non-vegan sides.“They are inspired by some of our favorite sandwich shops around the country,” says Cimino, citing epic spots like Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans, Middle Child in Philadelphia, and even the famed Golden Arches. “This is an amalgamation of all those things.”More than just food, the organizers are focusing on creating an entire package that brims with nostalgic flair.“This will be a highly curated pop-up with t-shirts, hoodies, hats and adult Happy Meal toys,” promises Boone. “A super-Instagramable package, from the burger wrappers to the fry boxes.”The plan is to reveal the menu and offer presale opportunities in early February. If things go well, they hope to host repeat performances every couple of months.“We’re trying to keep it sparse to keep what we like to joke as that– that fear of missing out,” adds Boone.