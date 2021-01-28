Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Bites

Nickleby's Roundbar in Willoughby Closes for Good This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge NICKLEBY'S FB
  • Nickleby's FB

After ten years slinging beers and burgers in Willoughby, Nickleby's Roundbar is closing their doors.

In a message posted to Facebook this week Nickleby's said:



It’s hard to summarize an entire decade’s worth of memories and feelings. It’s even harder when you sum it up with a good-bye. This year has been tough. With a heavy heart, we are officially announcing the closing of Nickleby’s Roundbar. As we reflect on our amazing 10 plus years, we want to thank all the loyal customers, the fantastic community, and our unbelievable staff. It has been great, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you.

Our last day will be this Saturday the 30th. We hope to see any or all of you over the next 4 days as we close our chapter in Downtown Willoughby’s history book. We love you all to the fullest and appreciate the relationships we’ve made.

Spread love. Don’t forget us..... we certainly won’t forget you.

Tags: , , ,

