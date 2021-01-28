Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen in Playhouse Square to Reopen in February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KARIN MCKENNA
  • Photo by Karin McKenna
Last summer, David Ina made the decision to shutter Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen (1150 Huron Rd., 216-795-5000) in the Halle Building after three years. The location – Playhouse Square – seemed particularly affected by the pandemic, with little of the foot traffic that comes from downtown workers and entertainment seekers.

"Playhouse just has no traffic, and with the businesses still not fully back to normal, it's just been a tough go these last two months," Ina told me at the time.



The plan was to sit back for a few months and relaunch with a new American deli concept built around soups, salads and sandwiches. After months of going back and forth, Ina has decided to reopen Zaytoon as Zaytoon, albeit with some modifications that hopefully will save time and money.

“I have the space still and I’ve been paying for it,” he explains. “I was never going to leave the space, no matter what, because I’ve invested time, energy, emotion and equipment. I was never in love with the deli concept so I decided that I could compromise a little bit with the menu and keep with Lebanese-Mediterranean theme and hope that by the time summer/fall comes around things downtown will stabilize a little bit.”

The first items to go, sadly, are the fresh-baked pitas, joined by other labor-intensive dishes like za'atar manouche, spinach and meat pies, and stuffed grape leaves. The removal of the pita oven has freed up space for some new equipment like a flattop griddle and char-broiler for items like burgers and chicken sandwiches. Ina will keep the chicken shawarma and likely add a gyro spit to the mix.

Ina also will be adding a few igloos and heaters for outdoor dining, he says.

Look for Zaytoon to reopen in mid- to late-February. Hours likely will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday with hopes of adding Saturday service down the road.

“I’m still very hopeful and optimistic that downtown Cleveland is for sure going to rebound,” he says.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

