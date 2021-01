Local Comedian Mary Santora To Release Debut Album

Cleveland-based comedian Mary Santora, cohost ofon 100.7 WMMS, just announced that she’ll release her debut comedy album,, on Feb. 26. pre-sale for the album has just started.Santora has worked as a standup comedian for the past 10 years.named her the Best Female Comedian in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and she won a Cleveland Comedy award in 2019.magazine named her Best Undiscovered Comedian in Ohio.On, Santora cracks jokes about her childhood and about her called-off wedding.She says the album title aptly describes her contradictory impules.“['Hillbilly boujee'] means I have the latest iPhone, but the screen is always cracked,” she says.captures an hour-long set she delivered at Hilarities 4th Street Theater in December of last year.“The opportunity to record my first album in my hometown in front of family, friends and fans who have been supporting me since the dive bar open mics was an incredible experience,” says Santora in a press release. “I’m so grateful for the community’s continued support, and I am looking forward to sharing my story and dark sense of humor through this album.”The album will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Bandcamp, Pandora and all other streaming platforms. You can follow Santora on Twitter (@mary_santora) and Instagram (@marysantoracomedy).