Local Indie Rockers Sonder Bombs Team Up With Philly-Based Producer for New Album

click to enlarge Summer Howells

Just today, local indie rockers the Sonder Bombs released, the follow-up to 2018’s debut, “an all-caps attack against a male-dominated scene brandishing a ukulele and dry wit as chosen weapons,” as it’s put in a press release, got the band out of Cleveland for relentless touring., like the title suggests, weaves a different narrative—one of loss, letting go and "losing patience with losers." If the first record introduced unapologetic sensitivity,searches for the root causes of close-mindedness.Produced in Philadelphia during quarantine with Joe Reinhart (Hop Along, Beach Bunny, Modern Baseball),highlights vocalist/ukulele/guitarist Willow Hawks’ “exasperated kiss-offs.”“It really pisses me off when someone won’t admit they’re wrong," says Hawks in a press release. "Especially when other people get hurt. Doubling down stunts the growth of your soul. I think as musicians with platforms, it’s our duty to be examples for accountability."