Prosperity Social Club To Offer Enhanced To-Go Options with This Year’s Fish Fry-Days

Fish Fry-Days at Prosperity Social Club will return on Friday, Feb. 19 and continue through April 2.“[Eating fish on Fridays] might have started as a religious penitence, but hand-battered whitefish paired with creamy mac-and-cheese is a comforting indulgence that many people now look forward to,” says owner Bonnie Flinner in a press release.Prosperity will be open for Friday lunch service to provide more dine-in and takeout opportunities. The restaurant features spaced tables and other Clean Committed measures.“We have always encouraged reservations at this time of year, but scheduled seatings and on-time arrivals are that much more important, especially for evening service,” says Flinner.Reservations can be made by calling 216-937-1938, and you can pre-order meals for timed curbside pickup by calling the restaurant as well. Limited online delivery will also be available via DoorDash.The Big Fish platter features flaky haddock covered in beer batter and complemented by coleslaw, house tartar sauce and mac-and cheese. The Gotta Haddock ultimate fish fry comes with a scoop of mac-and-cheese, a side of slaw, a cup of made-from-scratch chowder and two potato pierogi with caramelized onions and sour cream. New this year, you can substitute a panko-and-herb-crusted baked haddock in either meal.“The baked offering is delicious and travels well,” says Flinner, who adds that she’ll offer sangria and Sibling Revelry Brewing’s Gotta Haddock lager for takeout as well.