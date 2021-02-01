Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 1, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Community Leaders Send Letter to Council Prez Kevin Kelley, Call for Democratic Reforms

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge City Council President Kevin Kelley - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • City Council President Kevin Kelley

Cleveland's democracy is on life support, nearly 40 neighborhood activists and community leaders claimed in an open letter to City Council President Kevin Kelly last week. They called for a series of "budget neutral" reforms that they say would both improve transparency at City Hall and "breathe new life" into city governance.

Signed by residents in all 17 Cleveland wards and forwarded to every member of Cleveland City Council, the letter was positioned as an urgent response to voter apathy and civic disengagement citywide.



"The level of civic disengagement in Cleveland threatens to thwart any promise of progress," it reads. "Only structural change to democratize Cleveland City Hall can provide the necessary medicine to our ailing governing institutions." 

The letter's top-line demand is for the implementation of a public comment period at City Council meetings. This has been a sustained request from residents in recent years. Due to a lack of response, council and mayoral candidates in 2021 are now making support for public comment planks in their campaign platforms.

The other demands are familiar as well: One asks that council adopt a more accessible schedule for council committee meetings so that residents who work traditional daytime hours have an opportunity to attend and participate. Another asks council to do away with its appointment tradition, whereby outgoing council members appoint their own heirs without public input.

The final two requests relate to council procedures: eliminating the outdated "unit rule," which mandates that all members belonging to the same political party vote as a unit when the rule is invoked. As the letter notes, the rule not only restricts "diverse and varied viewpoints"; it's also no longer necessary as a tool to leverage the full might of a partisan voting bloc, because all 17 members of council are Democrats. The last reform calls for limiting the "emergency" designation on legislation, on the theory that new ordinances should be more thoroughly and publicly vetted.

Ward 17's Nora Kelley was one of the letter's principal authors. She told Scene that its writing was motivated in large part because many of the signatories worked on Get Out the Vote efforts in 2020 and were alarmed by the results.

"We had really disappointing turnout numbers in Cleveland," she told Scene by phone. "And we need to be making a connection between how we govern our city and the ramifications in terms of how folks feel engaged in the democratic process."

The letter, which is attached in full below, quoted a Cleveland.com editorial to the same effect. Apathy, that editorial read, "isn't a constant state of being. It's a result of elected officials' failures over many years to make voters feel that their voices matter."

Nora Kelley noted that nearly half of the letter's signatories were members of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party's central and/or Executive committees and therefore intimately understood the importance of community engagement at the precinct level.

Council President Kevin Kelley has not yet responded to requests for comment.


PDF FINAL_Open_Letter_to_Cleveland_City_Council_President_1.29.2021.pdf

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Former Cleveland Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice Was Welcomed on Amateur Cleveland Football Team for Cops Over Objections of Black Teammates Read More

  2. Westlake-based Hyland Software Lays Off Nearly 150 Employees, Outsourcing Jobs to India, Poland Read More

  3. Now Open: The Sleepy Rooster, a Breakfast-and-Lunch Finer Diner in Chagrin Falls Read More

  4. First Look: Cilantro Taqueria Opening Feb 1 in Former John's Diner Spot in Lakewood. Read More

  5. Nickleby's Roundbar in Willoughby Closes for Good This Weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation