Duck-Rabbit Coffee Rolls Out Limited Food Menu at Ohio City Cafe

click to enlarge Calvin Verga

After four years in Duck Island, Calvin Verga relocated his popular coffee shop, Duck-Rabbit , to a new home in Ohio City. That shop (4160 Lorain Ave.), located across the street from Platform Beer, opened in October of last year. His roasting operation remains just east of downtown.The goal was to launch with retail coffee sales at the 1,600-square-foot shop and later add dine-in café service for about 30 guests. The dine-in portion of the equation will have to wait, says Verga, but he has rolled out a small, spare breakfast menu for take-out."It's a simple and approachable menu revolving around toast and oats, but I think it's an interesting menu offering some elevated and refined takes on things people are familiar with," explains Verga.While the specifics might change from time to time, customers can always expect a sweet toast, a savory toast, an avocado toast, granola and oatmeal. The breads come from Leavened Bakery, the smoked salmon from Kate's Fish and the jam from Home Pantry.The current menu features strawberry jam and butter with bee pollen on pain de mie, avocado, greens and lemon zest on sourdough, and smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese, capers and onions on dark rye. In the oats department, there's oat-seed-and-nut granola topped with yogurt, fruit and "raspberry dusting" and milk-soaked oats with chia pudding, yogurt, fruit and honey.Prices are between $3 and $7.50.