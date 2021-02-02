Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Bites

Duck-Rabbit Coffee Rolls Out Limited Food Menu at Ohio City Cafe

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge CALVIN VERGA
  • Calvin Verga
After four years in Duck Island, Calvin Verga relocated his popular coffee shop, Duck-Rabbit, to a new home in Ohio City. That shop (4160 Lorain Ave.), located across the street from Platform Beer, opened in October of last year. His roasting operation remains just east of downtown.

The goal was to launch with retail coffee sales at the 1,600-square-foot shop and later add dine-in café service for about 30 guests. The dine-in portion of the equation will have to wait, says Verga, but he has rolled out a small, spare breakfast menu for take-out.



"It's a simple and approachable menu revolving around toast and oats, but I think it's an interesting menu offering some elevated and refined takes on things people are familiar with," explains Verga.

While the specifics might change from time to time, customers can always expect a sweet toast, a savory toast, an avocado toast, granola and oatmeal. The breads come from Leavened Bakery, the smoked salmon from Kate's Fish and the jam from Home Pantry.

The current menu features strawberry jam and butter with bee pollen on pain de mie, avocado, greens and lemon zest on sourdough, and smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese, capers and onions on dark rye. In the oats department, there's oat-seed-and-nut granola topped with yogurt, fruit and "raspberry dusting" and milk-soaked oats with chia pudding, yogurt, fruit and honey.

Prices are between $3 and $7.50.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Duck-Rabbit, ohio City

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Now Open: The Sleepy Rooster, a Breakfast-and-Lunch Finer Diner in Chagrin Falls Read More

  2. The Former Cleveland Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice Was Welcomed on Amateur Cleveland Football Team for Cops Over Objections of Black Teammates Read More

  3. Cleveland Community Leaders Send Letter to Council Prez Kevin Kelley, Call for Democratic Reforms Read More

  4. The Artists Archives of the Western Reserve Debuts Two-Woman Exhibition “Beyond Surface: Denise Buckley & Kathy Skerritt” Read More

  5. Westlake-based Hyland Software Lays Off Nearly 150 Employees, Outsourcing Jobs to India, Poland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation