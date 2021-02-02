Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Grog Shop To Hold Pop-Up Merch Sale on Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM

COURTESY OF THE GROG SHOP
  • Courtesy of the Grog Shop
Jolly Scholar, Baenum Hop Farms and Sibling Revelry recently teamed up to create Lights on Lager, a beer that supports Cleveland's independent venues.
The fine suds are on sale now at select stores, and the Grog Shop will have four-packs on sale from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are opening our doors for one day only to offer you this amazing Lights on Lager by Jolly Scholar and Baenum Hop Far,” reads a press release from the Cleveland Heights club. “Each 16 oz. can in the four-pack was designed by the clubs, and the proceeds will benefit Grog Shop, Happy Dog, Mahalls and Beachland Ballroom. Stop down and listen to music, grab a cocktail with your favorite Grog bartender who you haven’t seen in a long time."



The Grog will have plenty of merch on sale as well.

In other Grog Shop-related news, local artist Jake Kelly, the guy who created the terrific mural inside the club, just announced he’ll release his second volume of his Fliers book. The 430-page tome features a quarter century of rock poster art and contains hundreds of posters featuring “phantasmagorical freaks, alien terrains, punk rock girls, and weirdness of all kinds.”

In addition to the black and white poster art, the book contains appendices of Kelly's first five years of fliers (from 1995 to 2000) and a gallery of T-shirt designs.

A portion of the profits from book sales will benefit the Grog Shop and the Beachland Ballroom. You can purchase the presale new volume as well as a Volume 1 & 2 set on the Grog Shop website. Books will be shipped in about 30 days.

