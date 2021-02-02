Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Scene & Heard

Literary Cleveland Launches Creative Writing Workshop Specifically for Frontline Workers

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY LITERARY CLEVELAND
  • Courtesy Literary Cleveland

Literary Cleveland, the city's nonprofit creative writing center and literary convener, has announced a free eight-week online writing workshop for frontline workers.

Voices from the Edge is a "trauma-informed" writing program. When it begins in April, it will aim to connect frontline workers and help them process their experiences from the pandemic through writing. Much of the participants' work will be anthologized later in the year. 



All participants will receive an honorarium for attending. There are multiple evening and daytime slots available to accommodate various work schedules. Those who are interested in participating can apply for the workshops here.

"Many essential workers were already in a precarious position before the pandemic—underpaid, unrepresented, replaceable—and now they have been forced to risk their lives for work that often pays below a living wage and provides little or no health benefits," said Literary Cleveland Executive Director Matt Weinkam, in a press release. "Now that we approach the one-year anniversary of Ohio’s stay-at-home order, these workers don’t need more empty praise about their heroism, they need the public to hear their full story told in their own words. Voices from the Edge is designed to give them that platform.”

***
