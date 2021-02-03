Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Bites

Cleveland Kitchen Adds Kimchi to Line of Fermented Foods Products

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 9:09 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CLEVELAND KITCHEN
  • Courtesy Cleveland Kitchen
Since its inception, Cleveland Kitchen (formerly Cleveland Kraut) has made it its mission to spread the love of probiotic-rich fermented foods. Popular sauerkraut products like Gnar Gnar, Classic Caraway and Whiskey Dill are available nationwide in the now-familiar stand-up breathable pouches that allow the natural fermentation process to continue.

Now, after teaming up with Cleveland native and Korean chef Heejung Gumbs to develop the recipe, the company has rolled out another fermented cabbage dish: kimchi. This variety is prepared with fresh garlic, greens, crunchy carrots and Korean gochugaru peppers for a touch of heat.



“Our team is looking forward to presenting our version of kimchi to consumers as we were introduced to the dish at a very young age by our Grandmother who loved to share the flavorful cuisines of the region with our family,” states co-founder and CEO Drew Anderson. “Our hope for this spicy, fresh and authentic interpretation is to offer another entry point into gourmet fermented foods to those who are curious about the unmatched flavor and health benefits they provide.”

Gumbs, who is also the recipe developer and chef of Korea House, her family’s restaurant, says she was thrilled to partner with Cleveland Kitchen on the project.

“Our family has had a strong relationship with the founders of Cleveland Kitchen for over a decade and I was immensely excited when they asked to work together on this special project,” she explains. “Kimchi is a true treasure of Korean cuisine. Working with Cleveland Kitchen and being able to share my community’s healthy and tasty culinary staple in America has been a very fun and rewarding experience.”

Order pouches of Cleveland Kitchen’s Classic Kimchi online at their website.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Now Open: The Sleepy Rooster, a Breakfast-and-Lunch Finer Diner in Chagrin Falls Read More

  2. Grounded by the Pandemic, Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival Pivots to Virtual Format Read More

  3. Geiger's Announces Downtown Location to Close Permanently Read More

  4. Ohio GOP Pumped Over Depraved Field to Replace Sen. Rob Portman Read More

  5. Southern Poverty Law Center Identifies 21 Hate Groups in Ohio in 2020 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation