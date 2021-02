Cleveland Kitchen Adds Kimchi to Line of Fermented Foods Products

click to enlarge Courtesy Cleveland Kitchen

Since its inception, Cleveland Kitchen (formerly Cleveland Kraut) has made it its mission to spread the love of probiotic-rich fermented foods. Popular sauerkraut products like Gnar Gnar, Classic Caraway and Whiskey Dill are available nationwide in the now-familiar stand-up breathable pouches that allow the natural fermentation process to continue.Now, after teaming up with Cleveland native and Korean chef Heejung Gumbs to develop the recipe, the company has rolled out another fermented cabbage dish: kimchi. This variety is prepared with fresh garlic, greens, crunchy carrots and Korean gochugaru peppers for a touch of heat.“Our team is looking forward to presenting our version of kimchi to consumers as we were introduced to the dish at a very young age by our Grandmother who loved to share the flavorful cuisines of the region with our family,” states co-founder and CEO Drew Anderson. “Our hope for this spicy, fresh and authentic interpretation is to offer another entry point into gourmet fermented foods to those who are curious about the unmatched flavor and health benefits they provide.”Gumbs, who is also the recipe developer and chef of Korea House, her family’s restaurant, says she was thrilled to partner with Cleveland Kitchen on the project.“Our family has had a strong relationship with the founders of Cleveland Kitchen for over a decade and I was immensely excited when they asked to work together on this special project,” she explains. “Kimchi is a true treasure of Korean cuisine. Working with Cleveland Kitchen and being able to share my community’s healthy and tasty culinary staple in America has been a very fun and rewarding experience.”Order pouches of Cleveland Kitchen’s Classic Kimchi online at their website