Savage Love: Pandemic Stress Has Killed My Sex Drive

Joe Newton

First, you're not alone. So many people have seen their libidos tank in response to the overlapping stresses of lockdowns and job losses that sex researcher are talking about (and documenting) a "pandemic sex recession."So what can you do?You have a long, hard slog in front of you, personally and professionally, and you need to carve out enough time and space for yourself to you get through this. And to do that you're not just gonna need to reset your partner's expectations for the duration of the pandemic and/or until you're back on your feet again professionally and emotionally, you're going to need to take his yes for an answer. If he tells you he's willing to tough/rub it out until you're less stressed out, less overworked, and less overwhelmed, and he's not being passive aggressive about your lack of desire, then you should take him at his word. If he's not trying to make you feel bad about the sex you aren't having right now, WAH, don't make yourself feel bad about it.There's no guarantee your relationship will survive this (the pandemic), that (your crushing workload), or the other thing (the trauma you're working through in therapy). Any one of those things or some other thing could wind up being the death knell for your relationship. But the only way to find out if your desire for your partner will kick back into gear post-pandemic, post-career-crisis, and post-coming-to-terms-with-past-sexual-trauma is to hang in there, WAH, and reassess once your past those posts. Will you two still be together once you're out of survival mode? Survive and find out. Good luck.A lifetime of frustration.You wanna make the sex and physical intimacy work because so much else is working — it sounds like pretty much everything else is working — but you can't make the sex and intimacy work if he's not willing to work on it. And even if he was willing to work on it, INTIMATE, even if he was willing to make an effort sexually, there's no guarantee that working on it will actually work. Some couples work on this shit for decades and get nowhere. Opening the relationship up might make it possible for you to have him and sexual satisfaction too — by getting sexual satisfaction elsewhere — but opening up a relationship also requires effort, INTIMATE, and effort clearly isn't his thing. DTMFA.Your fiancé has to choose: he can have you or he can have his closet but he can't have both. It's not about telling him what to do, FIANCE, it's about setting boundaries around what you're willing to do. And for the last six years you let him drag you back into the closet — you were willing to pretend to be his friend or his roommate — but you're not willing to do that anymore. If he wants to have a life with you, he can choose to come out. If he's not willing to come out, he'll have to learn to live without you.The man WEASS and his HIV-positive boyfriend were thinking about having a threesome might react negatively to the disclosure — that's why I advised WEASS to sound this guy out before looping his BF into the conversation. If the guy reacts badly, WEASS can spare his boyfriend the grief. But if the guy reacts like an informed and rational gay grownup, UPFRONTAL, then WEASS should loop his boyfriend in.