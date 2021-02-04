Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

C-Notes

Beachland Will Host Open House on Saturday To Celebrate Lights on Lager's Release

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 2:40 PM

The Beachland Ballroom has put concerts on pause, but it’ll open its door from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday to celebrate the release of Lights on Lager, a dry-hopped lager that was created in a unique partnership with the Jolly Scholar Brewery and the Baenum hop farm.

The ballroom and bar will be open for the socially distanced event, and DJs will spin some “sweet tunes.”



Proceeds from Lights on Lager sales will raise funds for four local music venues: the Beachland, Grog Shop, Happy Dog and Mahall's. Lights on Lager will be available for purchase in four-packs of 16 oz. cans.

This Way Out, the vintage store located in the Beachland basement, will be open as well.

