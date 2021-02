Collin Sexton Has a Legit Shot of Going to the NBA All-Star Game

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is currently seventh in fan voting among Eastern Conference guards for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will be held next month in Atlanta.If selected, Sexton would become the Cavs' first All-Star since LeBron James and Kevin Love made the Eastern Conference team in 2017-2018.Fan voting runs until Feb. 16. Fans may submit one ballot per day at NBA.com or on the NBA app. The Cavs are pushing both Andre Drummond and Larry Nance (who has been at or near the top of the total steals and steals per game categories this season), but Sexton likely has the best shot, especially after grabbing national attention with a 42-point explosion in a double-overtime win against the mighty Brooklyn Nets last month.Fan votes will be tallied alongside selections from current NBA players and the media, who will together determine the starting line-ups for the both the Eastern and Western conferences. (Fan votes will account for 50% of the total.) NBA coaches will fill out the remainder of their 12-man conference rosters.Starters will be revealed on Feb. 18.Sexton, who has established himself as one of the league's most persistent scoring threats, penned an essay for The Players' Tribune this week , announcing the Cavs' return to serious competitive basketball and putting his historic performance against the Nets in the context of a personal history of being overlooked."My mindset is, anytime someone lays down a challenge for me?? I’m not just going to meet that challenge. I’m going to meet it and then exceed it," he wrote. "I’m going to blow a hole through whatever expectations for me anyone might have."Vote for the Young Bull. And keep voting for him.***