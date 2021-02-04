Dr. Amy Acton Announces She'll Step Down From Columbus Foundation as She Considers Senate Run

Imagine Dr. Amy Acton as Ohio’s next U.S. senator. I sure can. https://t.co/7DzS572jDv— Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) January 26, 2021
In recent weeks, there has been much speculation about my possible interest in running for the United States Senate in 2022.
Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face. They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support. For that reason, I am stepping down from my role at The Columbus Foundation in order to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time.
Whatever my decision, I know with absolute certainty I won't stop working to provide healing and hope to all Ohioans.
