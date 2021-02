Dr. Amy Acton Announces She'll Step Down From Columbus Foundation as She Considers Senate Run

Dr. Acton on March 26/ The Ohio Channel

Imagine Dr. Amy Acton as Ohio’s next U.S. senator. I sure can. https://t.co/7DzS572jDv — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) January 26, 2021

In recent weeks, there has been much speculation about my possible interest in running for the United States Senate in 2022.



Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face. They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support. For that reason, I am stepping down from my role at The Columbus Foundation in order to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time.



Whatever my decision, I know with absolute certainty I won't stop working to provide healing and hope to all Ohioans.



Dr. Amy Acton, the former Ohio Department of Health director who rose to state and nationwide renown for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic before resigning last summer , confirmed today her interest in possibly running for the U.S. Senate seat that will open when Rob Portman's term ends.While Dave Yost, Jim Jordan and other GOP notable names have in recent days announced they would not seek the seat, the Republican side of the equation will likely draw a roster of candidates. For the Democrats, who don't have the same deep bench as the GOP in the state Trump won by a sizable margin, Rep. Tim Ryan is said to be planning a run while others — Dayton mayor Nan Whaley, for example — have yet to make firm decisions.Acton announced today that she will be stepping down from her role at the Columbus Foundation as she considers her next step. She's already garnered early support from some key corners of Ohio politics.Her full statement is below: