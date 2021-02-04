Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Scene & Heard

Irishtown Bend Demolition to Begin Next Week, Will Reveal Dramatic Views from W. 25th

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge Overhead view of Irishtown Bend, that could soon become one of Cleveland's premier parks. - PHOTO VIA AERIALAGENTS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via aerialagents/Instagram
  • Overhead view of Irishtown Bend, that could soon become one of Cleveland's premier parks.

The demolition of two buildings on W. 25th Street to clear the way for the Irishtown Bend project could begin as early as noon on Monday, the nonprofit LAND Studio has announced.

Scene reported in July that the Cleveland Metroparks would manage the demolition with funds obtained by LAND studio through the Clean Ohio Fund.



As we reported then, the demolitions will be the "first major visible step" in the project to create a premiere public park in Cleveland. It aims to stabilize and reimagine the Cuyahoga River hillside along the bend just North of W. 25th Street and transform it into a 23-acre park.

The former Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) administrative building, and the former CMHA multifamily housing complex known as "Big 8" are the two structures to be demolished. The Big 8 facility is slated for demolition first on Monday. Protective fencing will have been erected by Monday. 

A statement from LAND Studio said that the demolition could clear the way for "dramatic views" of the river and downtown Cleveland which are now obstructed.

"The clearing of these buildings will now give the community a better sense of the incredible potential this uninhabitable space offers," said Joel Wimbiscus, LAND Studio project manager, in a press release. "Once razed, the space the buildings will leave will offer Clevelanders a unique view none have seen for more than 50 years." 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Feds Charge Family Who Formed Dozens of Fake Farming Companies in Northeast Ohio to Get $7.4 Million in Coronavirus Aid Read More

  2. Immigrant Son Brewery in Lakewood Back on Track After Pandemic Delays, Vinnie Cimino Joins as Chef Read More

  3. Cleveland to Give Rocket Mortgage Another Handout, Economic Development Brain Worm Thrives Read More

  4. Cleveland Kitchen Adds Kimchi to Line of Fermented Foods Products Read More

  5. City Council to Subpoena Records From Dissolved Nonprofit Funded by First Energy to Discredit Cleveland Public Power Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation