Local Duo Infinite Twelve Adopts Retro Approach for New Album

A local band that plays a mix of indie rock, neo-folk, blues and soul, Infinite Twelve features singer/lyricist/instrumentalist Guy-Vincent and veteran multi-instrumentalist Brian Alan Hager.With its second release,, the group aims to take listeners on “a lo-fi musical journey about love, loss and redemption.”“[Album single] 'Wild Times' is a poetic journey about holding onto your dreams and memories during turbulent times,” explains Guy-Vincent in a press release. “It’s about challenging yourself to keep moving forward, despite facing seemingly daunting obstacles.”Hager says the band took a lo-fi approach to achieve the right stripped-down sound.“Guy-Vincent and I found ourselves having conversations about the warm sounds of analog recordings and how the inherent limitations would push our creativity, especially with the 4-track cassette recorder,” he says. “The large studio with wood floors and high ceilings helped create a warm natural reverb. The process of making this recording spanned over a few years. Recording on cassette is slow and methodical. The tape needs to be constantly rewound and forwarded to exact locations in order to punch-in new parts. Ultimately, we created a sound that pays homage to earlier times, allowing us to challenge and express ourselves.”For the music video for "Wild Times," the group used a variety of filters to change and distort images of a live performance.“For the video, Brian and I wanted to contrast the retro aspect of the recording style by visually alternating between analog and digital imagery,” explains Guy-Vincent. “Vibrant bursts of visual elements transition into short dreamlike scenes of cities, nature and abstraction. It’s this visual interplay that helps develop the overall flow and vibe for the video.”