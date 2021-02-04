Wizard World Cleveland Is a Wizard Won't For Now As Event Postponed Due to Pandemic

click to enlarge Photo by Emanuel Wallace

The end of February was scheduled to see Wizard World, the annual comic con and fest, arrive in Cleveland.Unsurprisingly, the end of February will instead see no Wizard World on the shores of Lake Erie.Wizard Brands announced today the stop, along with five others, has been postponed and rescheduled.While Chicago and St. Louis have firm-ish new dates attached, Cleveland's location and time is a big TBA as we enter year two of the pandemic."The safety of our vendors, guests, and attendees continues to be a priority. Fans who purchased general admission and/or VIP tickets for the original dates may use those for the rescheduled dates when they are announced," the company said in a statement. "Artists, exhibitors and others associated with the event can expect communication from Wizard Brands soon regarding the new dates. All interested parties are also encouraged to follow progress via the relaunched wizardworld.com website."