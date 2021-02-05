Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 5, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Labor Group Calls for End to Farm Contractor Abuses

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A legal victory in North Carolina could open the door to reforms that would protect farm workers in the Buckeye State as well.

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to the last of three settlements in a class-action lawsuit against growers who used a farm-labor contractor to cut labor costs - a contractor who shorted the workers' pay.



President of the Toledo-based Farm Labor Organizing Committee Baldemar Velasquez said many labor contractors bring migrants to the U.S. on H-2A guest-worker visas, but aren't following federal regulations. He said those violations will eventually fall on the shoulders of farmers.

"They think they're distancing themselves from legal liability to hire these independent farm-labor contractors," said Velasquez. "But we've proven in the cases that we won in North Carolina, the 'joint employment' with at least several of the farmers. And I think the same thing is happening in Ohio. We just have to make the case."

The class-action lawsuit emerged after a failed attempt by FLOC members get the three defendants to agree to back wages, improved working conditions and collective bargaining rights.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the farm owners weren't responsible for the subcontractor's actions. FLOC is working now to collect money owed to the more than 200 workers.

Most farmworkers with H-2A visas are in the South, but Velasquez explained they're tied to networks all over the country.

"We know several big ones in Ohio that were here last year," said Velasquez. "One labor contractor had about 400 workers. Another one had over 200. And there were smaller ones, of course."

In 2019, the Labor Department found roughly 12,000 violations under the H2-A program, including about 5,000 workers cheated out of their wages . Velasquez predicted the exploitation could get worse .

"It just really underscores the fact that the Department of Labor doesn't have the capacity to enforce the law," said Velasquez. "That these fly-by-night labor contractors, they're hard to nail down, hard to track down their assets as a way to leverage them, to comply with the law."

FLOC is backing H-2A program reforms that would prevent contractors from exploiting workers.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Irishtown Bend Demolition to Begin Next Week, Will Reveal Dramatic Views from W. 25th Read More

  2. City Pop Sushi to Serve up Rolls in Colorful Downtown Space Inspired by Japanese Pop Culture Read More

  3. Dr. Amy Acton Announces She'll Step Down From Columbus Foundation as She Considers Senate Run Read More

  4. Cleveland Sports Media Legend Les Levine Passes Away at the Age of 74 Read More

  5. Cleveland to Give Rocket Mortgage Another Handout, Economic Development Brain Worm Thrives Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation