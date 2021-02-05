Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 5, 2021

C-Notes

Rotten Bastards Return with First New Album in More Than a Decade

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 10:54 AM

COURTESY OF THE ROTTEN BASTARDS
  • Courtesy of the Rotten Bastards
Way back in 2010, Cleopatra Records released the Rotten Bastards’ debut, Year of the Bastard. Recently, the local (two members live in Cleveland, and a third calls Los Angeles home) gutter glam band acquired the rights back from that album and has just released the follow-up, Bastard of the Year.

“The songwriting has matured, but the Bastards have not. We’re like boys in men costumes,” says singer-bassist Dale Baker in a press release. “The music and lyrics are still about sex, love and pain, but with 11 years of experiences under our belts, and I mean directly below our belts…Really, the biggest change fans will notice is that Christian, the lead singer on Year of the Bastard, was unavailable for recording, so [guitarist-keyboardist] Skyla [Talon] and I split up the vocals, melodies and lyrics.”



The group just issued the new album’s snotty first single, “Here’s to Us.” It also put out an accompanying music video.

“We just wanted to get the songs out of our heads and into the universe," says Baker, who says the band recorded the album remotely. "We don’t have a message. We don’t care about politics. We don’t care about being PC. We just want to rock, and I think that comes out in the tunes.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Irishtown Bend Demolition to Begin Next Week, Will Reveal Dramatic Views from W. 25th Read More

  2. City Pop Sushi to Serve up Rolls in Colorful Downtown Space Inspired by Japanese Pop Culture Read More

  3. Dr. Amy Acton Announces She'll Step Down From Columbus Foundation as She Considers Senate Run Read More

  4. Cleveland to Give Rocket Mortgage Another Handout, Economic Development Brain Worm Thrives Read More

  5. Cleveland Sports Media Legend Les Levine Passes Away at the Age of 74 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation