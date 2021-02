Cleveland Serial Killer Anthony Sowell Dies in Prison

Serial Killer Anthony Sowell

Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell, 61, died Monday of a terminal illness at the Franklin Medical Center, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections has confirmed.Sowell raped and murdered 11 women and buried them in and around his home on Imperial Avenue during the late aughts. He was convicted for his brutal crimes in 2011 in a trial that received extensive media coverage.He was one of 136 Ohioans on death row.Sowell died, according to the ODRC, of a terminal illness which was not related to Covid-19. He had been transferred from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution to the Franklin Medical Center to receive end of life care.His attorneys had continually appealed his death sentence, filling their most recent appeal in May.***