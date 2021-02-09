Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Cleveland Serial Killer Anthony Sowell Dies in Prison
By Sam Allard
on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM
Serial Killer Anthony Sowell
Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell, 61, died Monday of a terminal illness at the Franklin Medical Center, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections has confirmed.
Sowell raped and murdered 11 women and buried them in and around his home on Imperial Avenue during the late aughts. He was convicted for his brutal crimes in 2011 in a trial that received extensive media coverage.
He was one of 136 Ohioans
on death row.
Sowell died, according to the ODRC, of a terminal illness which was not related to Covid-19. He had been transferred from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution to the Franklin Medical Center to receive end of life care.
His attorneys had continually appealed his death sentence, filling their most recent appeal in May.
Tags: Anthony Sowell, died, serial killer, Imperial Avenue, Cleveland Strangler, Image
