Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Serial Killer Anthony Sowell Dies in Prison

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM

Serial Killer Anthony Sowell
  • Serial Killer Anthony Sowell
Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell, 61, died Monday of a terminal illness at the Franklin Medical Center, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections has confirmed.

Sowell raped and murdered 11 women and buried them in and around his home on Imperial Avenue during the late aughts. He was convicted for his brutal crimes in 2011 in a trial that received extensive media coverage.



He was one of 136 Ohioans on death row. 

Sowell died, according to the ODRC, of a terminal illness which was not related to Covid-19. He had been transferred from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution to the Franklin Medical Center to receive end of life care.

His attorneys had continually appealed his death sentence, filling their most recent appeal in May.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
 

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. President of Cleveland Cop Football Team Resigns After Protest, Coverage of Timothy Loehmann's Participation Read More

  2. City of Cleveland, CMSD to Begin Vaccinating Teachers and School Staff Tuesday Read More

  3. Jake Kelly Releases 'Fliers Volume 2: 1995-2020,' A Celebration and History of His Cleveland Concert Posters Read More

  4. All the Places Judas and the Black Messiah Filmed in Cleveland Read More

  5. Irishtown Bend Demolition to Begin Next Week, Will Reveal Dramatic Views from W. 25th Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation