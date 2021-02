Support Local Businesses During Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week, Runnng Feb. 19-28

click to enlarge Luca from Scene Archives

This year, more than ever, restaurants need the support of diners to keep them afloat. And while restaurants all over Greater Cleveland find themselves in dire straights, those located downtown are additionally burdened by the lack of events and foot traffic.Through the efforts of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week hopes to promote those small businesses while providing a lift to the downtown economy.“After a challenging year, the 2021 Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week will serve as an essential boost for our small businesses and Downtown economy,” says DCA President and CEO Joe Marinucci. “This is a great opportunity for Clevelanders to safely come together to support and celebrate our locally owned establishments when they need us most.”This year's event runs from February 19 through February 28. As always, Downtown Cleveland Alliance encourages Clevelanders to explore and support the numerous restaurants located in the city's core. Those experiences can range from specially priced prix-fixe lunches and dinners to group-lunch deliveries to offices and family meals to-go.For a complete list of participating businesses and offers, visit the official website at Downtown Cleveland Alliance