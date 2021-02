Popular Local Podcast Highlights 'Purity of the Black Community'

click to enlarge Courtesy of Perry Osbey

A local podcast centered around the “purity of the black community,” Follow Suit was created earlier this year by its gregarious host P.O. (Perry Osbey). The podcast aims to present “true insight and opinions of the black culture from everyday individuals.”P.O., who describes himself as "a rising philanthropist," owns the community impact program H.O.O.D. (Hold On to Our Dreams), which is designed to increase education and job opportunities for young people.He created the podcast to discuss topics such as relationships, social issues, building businesses and sports.is a safe haven where men can vent, and women can open up about some of their deepest insecurities," he says.The podcast has had more than 25,000 impressions on Instagram per week for the last few weeks and even received a comment from hip-hop mogul P Diddy.Recent episodes have focused on issues such as pandemic parenting, the pressures of being a minority at work and sharing finances in a relationship.