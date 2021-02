Local Singer Joey James Embraces '80s Pop and Alternative Rock on New EP

click to enlarge

Local singer Joey James has just announced that he'll drop his second album,, a five-song EP, on all music streaming platforms on Feb. 19. The new record is a mix of '80s pop and alternative rock, a departure for James, who's known as a hip-hop/R&B artist."I admire hip-hop; it's a genre I listen to on a daily basis,” he says. “But when I first recorded [the Killers-like synth-pop track] 'Melrose,' I felt like this was the kind of music I needed to be making. The hip hop/R&B scene has so many talented artists already, and I had to ask myself, what am I going to do for hip hop? What am I going to bring to the table that the next kid hasn't already? I knew that just because I loved and admired a piece of work, didn't necessarily mean I needed to create it. Once I finished recording [the song] 'GO GO GO!,' I felt good, like this is the direction I needed to be going in."James recordedat Spider Studios in Olmsted Falls with studio owner and engineer Ben Schigel. James worked with producers from around the country and even the world.Sighost, a producer from Moscow, worked on "Melrose."James says his new music touches on his experiences in Los Angeles, where he lived for a short time, and the album features some "typical '80s-inspired love songs."A music video for "GO GO GO!" will premiere on March 3.