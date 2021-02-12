Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 12, 2021

Bites

Cleveland's Now in Flavortown Thanks to Guy Fieri Ghost Kitchen

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 8:57 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-02-12_at_9.08.58_am.png

Cleveland's among the cities in which Food network personality, restauranteur and low-key swell fellow Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown straight to every doorstep with his new ghost kitchen

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, a collab between Fieri and Robert Earl, is a delivery-only concept that connects you and your taste buds with Fieri's extravagant concoctions in the comfort of your own home, posthaste. Locations went live around the country yesterday, with Flavortown taking over the kitchens of select Buca di Beppos. (In Cleveland's case, the Buca on Detroit in Westlake.)



The menu includes Fieri originals like Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, the Chicken Guy! Classic, Italian Stallion Salad and Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese.

Orders can be placed now through a free, dedicated app available through the Apple Store or Google Play, through the kitchen's website, or through the usual suspects like Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats.

“Capital T tasty," as the chef himself once said.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. DeWine Lifts Covid Curfew, Bars and Restaurants Can Resume Normal Hours Read More

  2. After a Difficult 2020, A Slate of New Restaurant Openings Await Cleveland in 2021 Read More

  3. At Long Last, Tost Sandwich Cafe in Lakewood is Days from Opening Read More

  4. City of Cleveland Finally Selects West Side Market Consultant Read More

  5. Ohio Undercounted Covid Deaths By 4,000, Department of Health Says Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation