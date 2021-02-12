Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, February 12, 2021

Local Singer-Songwriter Shelby Olive Promotes Body Positivity with New Single

In advance of Valentine’s Day weekend, local singer-songwriter Shelby Olive has released “Nothing Wrong With Me,” an anthemic, Alanis Morissette-like song that promotes self-confidence and body positivity.

The song is currently available on all streaming platforms.



“I wrote this song as a love letter to myself and to others; to be a little kinder, a little softer, and a little stronger,” Olive says in a press release. “It’s an anthem for anyone that’s ever dealt with body image issues. I hope this song will help all of us just start embracing who we are.”

Olive says she’s struggled with body image issues in the past, but she intended the upbeat song to be a source of inspiration.

“The song started as a voice memo in my phone on my way home from therapy," she says. "It is rare that I look into the mirror and like what I see, and I know I’m not the only one. Writing this song was therapeutic in so many ways.”

The song was produced by Wes McCraw at Creekside Audio in Norton. McCraw and Olive previously worked together on her indie pop EP, Bad for Me.

Olive was a finalist in the 2020 Write Out Loud Songwriting Competition hosted by Broadway’s Taylor Louderman. She is also formerly the Akron High Arts Festival Champion and has played local venues such as Musica, Jilly’s Music Room, Stella’s Music Club and more.

