Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 12, 2021

Bites

Rick Doody to Close Lindey’s Lake House in Beachwood and Reopen as Bar Italia

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY RICK DOODY
  • Courtesy Rick Doody
“I’m humble enough to say that if it doesn’t work, that’s okay. We tried,” says Rick Doody, owner of Cedar Creek Grille, 17 River Grille, Bar Italia and, at least through Valentine’s Day weekend, Lindey’s Lake House in Beachwood.

Just last month, Doody announced that he was re-concepting his two-year-old Lakewood eatery, Lindey's Lake House, to Bar Italia. At the time, the co-founder of Bravo and Brio restaurants expressed a hesitancy to do the same in Beachwood, where another Lake House sits adjacent to Cedar Creek Grille. But that’s no longer the case.



“I never wanted to be a chain; I want to be a small collection of restaurants,” he explains. “But I have this asset here and it’s not working. Bar Italia in Lakewood is working. We’re doing double the volume that we were as Lake House. People like it. They like the food, they like the atmosphere, they like the feel of the place.”

Lindey’s Lake House in Beachwood will remain open through Valentine’s Day weekend. It will then close for renovations before reopening in early spring as Bar Italia. That likely will occur in March.

Bar Italia will build a menu around fresh pasta from Flour Pasta Company, fresh-baked breads from On the Rise bakery and made-from-scratch sauces. Doody says that by and large, the menus at both the Lakewood and Beachwood eateries will be the same, but he also leaves room for neighborhood-driven customization. And then there’s the matter of the pizza oven.

“We have this wood-burning oven in the center of the room,” notes Doody.

While Bar Italia in Lakewood offers Italian appetizers like frito misto, beef carpaccio, and stuffed peppers, and pastas like bucatini Bolognese, three-meat lasagna, shrimp Diavolo and pasta primavera, and entrees such as classic chicken parmesan, grilled branzino and grilled Tuscan steak, it does not sell pizza.

Doody says that the kitchen might utilize the oven for sharable platters like roast chicken for two and other wood-roasted items.

When it reopens as Bar Italia, the restaurant will sport a new look, one that Doody describes as a blend of polished chic and rustic casual.

The only remaining Lindey’s Lake House, located on the East Bank of the Flats, will stay as is.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. DeWine Lifts Covid Curfew, Bars and Restaurants Can Resume Normal Hours Read More

  2. After a Difficult 2020, A Slate of New Restaurant Openings Await Cleveland in 2021 Read More

  3. At Long Last, Tost Sandwich Cafe in Lakewood is Days from Opening Read More

  4. City of Cleveland Finally Selects West Side Market Consultant Read More

  5. Ohio Undercounted Covid Deaths By 4,000, Department of Health Says Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation