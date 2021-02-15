Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 15, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Leads in Long-Term Care COVID Vaccinations

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is at the head of the pack when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine into long-term care facilities.

According to data by state updated yesterday, Ohio has administered the fifth-highest number of doses nationally through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.



Peter Van Runkle, executive director for the Ohio Health Care Association, said the federal initiative is wrapping up, but there's still a need.

"There are new people who come into facilities all the time," Van Runkle explained. "There are new admissions, there are new staff members that are hired, and we need to have a mechanism for those folks to get vaccinated."

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to release additional information this week about a new maintenance vaccination program that picks up after the providers complete the federal program.

COVID cases in the state's nursing homes have fallen more than 77% since November, which the governor said is a testament to the state's aggressive vaccination efforts in long-term care facilities.

This week, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living called on the CDC to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine among long-term care populations, which were not included in clinical trials.

Van Runkle noted it will be important information as considerations are made about loosening restrictions inside facilities.

"We're talking about things like quarantining people when they're newly admitted, things like visitation by family members; testing, the amount of testing that has to be done, which is currently a lot; and things like how much PPE [personal protective equipment] needs to be worn," Van Runkle outlined.

Ohio has administered nearly 316,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in long-term care facilities, and more than 95,000 residents and workers have received a second dose.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. All the Places Judas and the Black Messiah Filmed in Cleveland Read More

  2. New Music Video Features Collaboration Between Musicians in Havana and Cleveland Read More

  3. After a Difficult 2020, A Slate of New Restaurant Openings Await Cleveland in 2021 Read More

  4. Cleveland's Now in Flavortown Thanks to Guy Fieri Ghost Kitchen Read More

  5. Basheer Jones' Campaign Finance Report Raises Serious Red Flags Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation