Savage Love: The Pandemic Has Tanked My Significant Other's Sex Drive

Joe Newton

As much as I hate to give you an unsatisfactory answer — you aren't satisfied with what you're getting at home and you're not going to be satisfied with what you get from me either — the only way to find out whether his loss of libido is entirely pandemic-related, TFR, is to wait out the pandemic and see if your sexual connection doesn't rebound and/or if opening up the relationship is the right move for you guys as a couple. But if you suspect the collapse of your boyfriend's libido has more to do with what he's witnessed and endured as a frontline worker than it has to do with you or your relationship, TFR, therapy will do him more good than sleeping with other guys or masturbating without you. Urge him to do that instead.There has to be someone in your life who would be willing to step in and tell your aunt to go fuck herself. If there isn't, COMA, send me your aunt's phone number and I'll do it.P.S., I'm so sorry about your dad — who is already gone — and I'm sorry your kid won't get to meet their grandfather. And you have every right to be furious with your aunt for giving you grief when you have all the grief you can handle right now. Don't get on that plane. And if your aunt never speaks to you again, COMA, just think of all the guilt trips she won't be able to drag along on in the future.Allow me to decipher the message your pussy is desperately trying to send you, MATH, as you lay there doing math problems while your boyfriend treats your body like it's a Fleshlight: "Wouldn't you rather masturbate alone and in peace than ever have to fuck this asshole again?" Everyone requires a little foreplay, women require more than men do, it takes women longer to get off than it takes men (five minutes on average for men, 13 minutes on average for women), and very few women can climax from vaginal intercourse alone. Any straight guy who isn't willing to do the work — provide the necessary foreplay and come through with the non-PIV stimulation or concurrent-with-PIV stimulation required to get a woman off — doesn't deserve to have a girlfriend. DTMFA.Where have you been? I predicted at the beginning of the pandemic — based on what little we knew about transmission at the time — that we were entering a new golden age of glory holes. Two months later, the New York City Health department was recommending "barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face-to-face contact," aka glory holes — and that was the harm-reduction advice given by health professionals long before vaccines became available. Seeing as you're vaccinated, your risks are going to be lower. But to play it safe, build your own glory hole, invite a guy over, tell him to keep his mask on, and avoid close face-to-face contact by staying on your knees on the other side of that barrier.Thanks for sharing, ROPED!