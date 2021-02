Swensons Is Coming to Willoughby This Summer

click to enlarge Photo by Laura Morrison

As Swensons continues regional expansion around the Cleveland and Columbus areas, it's set its sights eastward to Willoughby for yet another Galley Boy outpost.Tom Thielman, Willoughby's community development manager, confirmed the imminent arrival to the News-Herald Swensons currently has 15 locations, with another new opening in the works for Brooklyn.The Willoughby location, which will set up shop at the former Denny's at 34725 Euclid Ave., will be the restaurant's first spot in Lake County and, according to Theilman, will open this summer.As Swensons first tested the waters outside of the greater Akron area a few years ago, CEO Jeff Flowers told Scene, "We’re slow, we’re methodical, and we’re going to make sure we do things right.”