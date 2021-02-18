Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Gets a D Grade for Gun Safety From Gifford Law Center

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

According to the Giffords Law Center’s annual Gun Law Scorecard, Ohio is one of the least safe states in the country.

Released Feb. 17, the Scorecard grades states on their gun safety initiatives and compares those with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data on gun-related deaths.



For 2021, Ohio earns a “D” grade on the annual list, ranking 25th of the 50 states for gun law effectiveness and 22nd for gun-related deaths.

A chart on the Scorecard shows that in Ohio, like in other low-rated states, gun-related deaths increase with lax gun laws. Giffords Law Center reports that in Ohio, there are 13.32 gun-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Giffords Law Center writes the following about the Buckeye State:

Ohio has significant room for improvement with regard to gun safety and recently expanded its dangerous Stand Your Ground law. The state has the 22nd-highest gun death rate. To save lives from gun violence, Ohio legislators should require universal background checks, implement an extreme risk law, strengthen domestic violence protections, and enact legislation prohibiting violent hate crime offenders from accessing guns.

Ohio’s neighboring states largely fare just as badly. Indiana also has a “D,” while Kentucky and West Virginia each have an “F.” Pennsylvania and Michigan rank a little higher, each with a “C.”

Gifford Law Center representatives write that many planned gun-law efforts were paused in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Guns, Ohio

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Kate's Good Fish Company Pop-Up Now Running Every Weekend Through Lent Read More

  2. Swensons Is Coming to Willoughby This Summer Read More

  3. Cleveland Area Man Showcases Horrible Fake Southern Accent on Cable TV Read More

  4. Skating on the Cuyahoga and Poopin on the Lake — How Cleveland's Enjoying the Frozen Tundra Read More

  5. Watch This Insane Poster-Worthy Dunk by Medina High School Senior Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation