Cleveland Public Affairs Chief Natoya Walker Minor Resigns for RTA Gig

Natoya Walker Minor

One of Mayor Frank Jackson's top deputies has resigned after 17 years at Cleveland City Hall.The City announced quietly Thursday night that Natoya Walker Minor, Jackson's Chief of Public Affairs, was stepping down and taking an executive position with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. The news appeared in the city's daily coronavirus briefing.“On behalf of the citizens of the City of Cleveland, I want to thank Ms. Natoya J. Walker Minor for her work as the Chief of Public Affairs and congratulate her on her new role as the Deputy General Manager [of Administration and External Affairs] for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority,” said Mayor Jackson, in the release. “I know that she will do a great job in her new position, as she has done as a member of my Administration and Cabinet for the last 15 years."Walker Minor was one of Jackson's seven top cabinet members. In her role, she oversaw a number of city departments (Aging, Civil Service, Community Relations, Human Resources, Public Health, the Office of Equal Opportunity, and Workforce Development) and was one of Jackson's most trusted long-term leaders.Among other accomplishments, the city highlighted Walker Minor's work with Community Benefit Agreements, promoting them as an equity and inclusion tool that can create economic opportunity and career pipelines.The RTA released a statement Thursday as well, saying that Walker Minor had been hired after a competitive national search."We look forward to incorporating her communications experience and energetic management style while advancing our footprint in the community," said RTA CEO India Birdsong, in a statement.Walker Minor's departure is another likely indicator that Frank Jackson will not be running for Mayor again in 2021. He has not officially declared or ruled it out, arguing that doing so would complicate his ability to lead effectively. But his lack of recent fundraising and the resignation of a high-ranking member of his administration point in that direction.***