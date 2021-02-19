Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 19, 2021

Scene & Heard

New "Stronger Voice" Fights to End Ohio's Death Penalty

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THINKSTOCK
  • Photo via Thinkstock

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio lawmakers from both parties and in both chambers are joining forces on a bill to abolish the death penalty in the state.

Sen. Nickie Antonio said she'll introduce legislation to replace execution as a punishment for murder with a sentence of life without parole. The Lakewood-area Democrat worked on a similar bill last year, but called this a much more robust push.



"We're saying the same things we've said in the past," said Antonio. "But we're saying them with a stronger voice."

Since 1976, eleven innocent people have been exonerated after death sentences in Ohio, including Kwame Ajamu. He was on death row nearly three decades before being freed in 2014.

"Ending the capital punishment in the state of Ohio would be like pulling a thorn out of my eye," said Ajamu. "Putting my blood into my heart to pump freedom in life."

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, public support for the death penalty is at its lowest in a half-century. Ohio is among the 28 states with capital punishment, with 141 people on death row.

The bill hasn't been introduced yet, so it hasn't been assigned a number.

State Sen. Kristina Roegner - R-Hudson - is among four Republicans who will co-sponsor the bill. She said she favored capital punishment early in her career, but has since realized it doesn't reflect her faith.

"The more I thought about it, I'm like, 'You know life is sacred. It's sacred from conception to natural death,'" said Roegner. "And I've done a lot of work on the front end of that equation; there's certainly work to be done on the back end, too."

Columbus-area Democratic Rep. Adam Miller recently served in Afghanistan as a Rule of Law Director with NATO U.S. Forces. He said that experience taught him to view abolishing the death penalty as a matter of national security.

"It's a huge problem when we finally capture the worst of the worst on the battlefield, but we cannot get extradition," said Miller. "Because there are too many U.S. states that have the death penalty and our allies are bound not to work with us."

Ohio has not conducted an execution since 2018. Gov. Mike DeWine said there's an unofficial moratorium until legislators find an alternative to lethal injection.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Ohio, Death Penalty

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cuyahoga County, in "Worst Case Scenario," Bails Out Downtown Hilton Once Again with $15 Million Read More

  2. Pour Cleveland Permanently Shutters Downtown Retail Location Read More

  3. Coroner Says 7 People Froze to Death in Cuyahoga County Since Feb. 1, Mostly In Homes Without Heat Read More

  4. Kate's Good Fish Company Pop-Up Now Running Every Weekend Through Lent Read More

  5. Birdigo in Solon Hopes to Make a Splash in Crowded Fast-Casual Fried Chicken Market Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation