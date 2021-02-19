Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, February 19, 2021

Rock Hall To Stream Special Series Featuring Members of Sly & the Family Stone

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 3:38 PM

An online music program, Tough Cookies regularly streams every Saturday at 6 p.m. on Low Cut Connie's socials and every Thursday at 6 p.m. on the indie rock band's Patreon. Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly have been doing the shows live from Weiner's South Philly home since the beginning of the pandemic.

Weiner has interviewed artists and personalities such as Darlene Love, Joan Osborne, Big Freedia, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Nick Hornby.



For tomorrow's show, the band has teamed with the Rock Hall to present a special episode featuring interviews with original members from Sly and the Family Stone, including Jerry Martini, Larry Graham, Freddie Stone, Greg Errico, as well as Phunne Stone, the daughter of Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson.

"I'm so happy to be able to help tell the story of one of the greatest bands of all time," says Weiner in a press release. "Sly & the Family Stone expanded our minds and moved our asses like no other before, and I'm just so impressed that the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame trusted me and Tough Cookies with this project."

The show, which will mark 79th episode of Tough Cookies, will be available to stream via Low Cut Connie and the Rock Hall's social media accounts.

