Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 22, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Baseball Team Hopes to Welcome Some Fans Back to Progressive Field in April

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 2:26 PM

PHOTO BY VINCE GRZEGOREK
  • Photo by Vince Grzegorek

The Cleveland baseball team announced today that, pending approval from state and local health officials, some fans will be allowed in Progressive Field at the start of the season.

No fans saw live action at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario last year, and MLB only welcomed fans beginning with the National League Championship Series. But with Covid-19 numbers gradually improving and the return of socially distanced fans at NFL stadiums and NBA arenas, Major League Baseball is throwing open the gates, to a degree, as well.



Cleveland's plan will include two and four-person pod arrangements for April with masks mandatory for fans at all times except when they are eating or drinking.

The team's announcement didn't include any details on a capacity for those early games, but an offseason fire sale and spring weather in Cleveland probably won't have fans beating down the doors.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he will have details on outdoor game limits later this week but it will probably be 30% of current capacity. If that's the case, Progressive Field could welcome as many as 10,510 fans per game.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Popular Concord Township-Based Pub Frato Snags Former Grove Hill Spot in Chagrin Falls Read More

  2. Cleveland Public Affairs Chief Natoya Walker Minor Resigns for RTA Gig Read More

  3. YouTube Pulls Ohio House Hearing Video for COVID-19 Misinformation From Attorney Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County, in "Worst Case Scenario," Bails Out Downtown Hilton Once Again with $15 Million Read More

  5. Black Lives Matter Leader Aisia Jones Announces City Council Candidacy in Ward 8 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation