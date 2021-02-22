Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 22, 2021

Bites

Popular Concord Township-Based Pub Frato Snags Former Grove Hill Spot in Chagrin Falls

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CHRIS FRATE
  • Courtesy Chris Frate
Since 2013, Pub Frato (7548 Fredle Dr., 440-867-2441) has been a staple of the Concord Township dining scene. The popular gastropub was launched by Chris and Lynda Frate, a husband-and-wife team taking their first stab at restaurant ownership. Through hard work and trial and error, the pair devised a formula for success that has served them, and the community, well for eight years.

“We were going to franchise,” explains Chris Frate. “We had everything in line, but when Covid hit we took a step back. I started thinking that I didn’t want to lose what made Pub Frato special, that it’s a hands-on, family-run operation. We pride ourselves in great-quality food, treating the customers like they need to be treated – right or wrong, they’re always right – and that family touch.”



Since last autumn, the Frates have been working on the former Grove Hill (and Raintree) property in Chagrin Falls (25 Pleasant Dr.), which has been unoccupied since Grove Hill closed in 2018. Judging by Frate’s description of the work, the completed restaurant will bear little resemblance to those that came before it.

“We’re treating this like a new-build, is what we’re doing,” says Frate. “We’re gutting the whole place down to the walls.”

One of the most dramatic improvements will come as a result of relocating the restrooms from the north side of the building. That will allow for the installation of garage doors that will open up the restaurant considerably. On the other side of those doors is the site of a likely future patio, an asset the former restaurants never had.

Additionally, the ceilings have been raised, the bar is being extended and a see-through fireplace is going in. When all is said and done, there will be seating for about 150 guests at high-tops, low-tops and the bar.

An onsite chef will work in conjunction with company chef Maggie Demko to prepare the gastropub-style menu. Fans of the Concord site can look forward to the same approachable, agreeable pub fare. Likely menu items include egg-topped poutine, brisket-stuffed peppers with beer cheese, short rib tacos, patty melts, fish and chips, and salmon fettuccine.

The Frates are shooting for a late-spring opening.

“Chagrin Falls has been on my bucket list since I was young,” Frate says. “The buzz has been fantastic. Chagrin Falls has given us an open-arm welcome. It’s been really, really nice. I can’t wait to be a part of that community.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Public Affairs Chief Natoya Walker Minor Resigns for RTA Gig Read More

  2. Cuyahoga County, in "Worst Case Scenario," Bails Out Downtown Hilton Once Again with $15 Million Read More

  3. Market Garden Brewery, Bar Cento, Bier Market and Nano Brew All to Reopen on Wednesday, March 10 Read More

  4. YouTube Pulls Ohio House Hearing Video for COVID-19 Misinformation From Attorney Read More

  5. 'Re-Fund Cleveland' Project Lets Residents Imagine How City Could Allocate Budget Differently, Better Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation